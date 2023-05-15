The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a death row inmate in Alabama -- whose scheduled execution by lethal injection was called off at the last minute by the state -- who seeks to die by nitrogen gas when he is ultimately executed.

Alabama had asked the high court to intervene -- arguing that a lower court that contravened Supreme Court precedent that requires an inmate to demonstrate that a proposed alternative method is not just "feasible" but able to be "readily implemented."

