(CNN) — The Supreme Court declined Friday to take up a challenge to a Mississippi statute that bars individuals convicted of certain felonies from voting. Critics say the law is unconstitutional because it was enacted in 1890 with the intent to disenfranchise Black voters.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the court’s decision to turn away the case.

