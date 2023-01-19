The Supreme Court issued an investigative report on Thursday, announcing that it has yet to determine who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to the media last year.

In a statement, the court said that the investigative team "has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence." It is also unlikely the leak resulted from a computer hack, the statement said.

