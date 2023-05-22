(CNN) — The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a challenge brought by Canadian duck and goose farmers who sought to challenge California’s ban on foie gras and argued that the controversial delicacy is the most “maligned and misunderstood food in the world.”

The court did not explain its thinking, but it comes after the justices upheld a California law that bars the sale of pork produced in other states unless the sow was housed in conditions that allowed her to move freely.

