Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander.

At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the map was redrawn to make it more Republican and "more Anglo."

