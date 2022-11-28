The Supreme Court legal counsel said there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito violated ethics standards, according to a letter on Monday in response to questions from congressional Democrats about allegations that Alito revealed the outcome of a 2014 decision before it was released.

"There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito's actions violated ethics standards," wrote Ethan Torrey, legal counsel for the Supreme Court. "Relevant rules balance preventing gifts that might undermine public confidence in the judiciary and allowing judges to maintain normal personal friendships."

