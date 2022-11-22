The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee.

The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.

