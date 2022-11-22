wire Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump's taxes By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Nov 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee.The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Consumer New internet service coming to St. Joseph +2 Social Services Killin leaving YWCA +2 Business Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday Local News Flu season hits early in 2022 More Local News → 0:40 Mild and dry Tuesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Multimedia Baby Hippo Raised By Rhinos Meets A Hippo... ❤️ | The Dodo Go Wild 0:19 National Video American Weed Company is America's Weed Company 3:36 National Video Ten Hochman: Noel! Noel! The story of amazing Acciari on the St. Louis Blues
