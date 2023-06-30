Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for an individual who suffers from gender dysphoria to sue a Virginia men’s prison for violating a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on disability.

A lower federal court in Virginia initially dismissed the lawsuit brought by Kesha Williams, a transgender woman, on the basis of the Americans with Disabilities Act’s explicit exclusion of “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments” from protection under the federal civil rights law. An appeals court later sided with Williams, saying that the 1990 law covers gender dysphoria.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.