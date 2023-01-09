The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.

The court's move was not unexpected, and the case did not center on the legality of the rule but instead whether the Biden administration followed proper procedures when it set out to revoke the rule and dismiss pending legal challenges.

