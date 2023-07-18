Super PAC supporting Tim Scott places $40 million ad reservation

Ranking member Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Recent Bank Failures and the Federal Regulatory Response, in Dirksen Building on March 28.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images/File

(CNN) — A super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential run is placing a $40 million TV and digital ad reservation – the largest amount booked for any presidential candidate so far in the 2024 race.

Trust In The Mission, or TIM PAC, said Tuesday the ad buy will run September 7 through January 2024 across early primary voting states Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, as well as on national cable networks.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

