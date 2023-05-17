Washington (CNN) — The pause on federal student loan payments is still set to end later this year, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona confirmed this week.

The pandemic-related pause has been in place for more than three years and has been extended eight times – even sometimes after the Biden administration declared the latest extension was final.

