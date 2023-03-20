A transgender student athlete challenging West Virginia's anti-trans sports ban is urging the Supreme Court to not step into the dispute after the state asked the high court to let it enforce the controversial law.

Earlier this month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, filed an emergency request to the court, asking it to wipe away a lower court decision so it could enforce the ban. Signed in 2021, the law prohibits transgender women and girls from participating in public school sports.

