The strong turnout in Georgia's runoff election that cemented Democrats' control of the US Senate is sparking fresh debate about the impact of the state's controversial 2021 election law and could trigger a new round of election rule changes next year in the Republican-led state legislature.

Voters showed up in droves for the midterms, with more than 3.5 million casting ballots in the December 6 runoff -- or some 90% of the general election turnout, a far higher rate than typical runoffs. And top Republicans in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, argued those numbers refute claims that the 2021 law was designed to suppress votes in this increasingly competitive state.

