Stormy Daniels says she's 'absolutely' willing to testify in Trump hush money trial

Stormy Daniels is "absolutely" willing to testify in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, she said in an interview with Piers Morgan that aired Thursday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels is "absolutely" willing to testify in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, she said in an interview with Piers Morgan, her first comments since the former president pleaded not guilty to charges related to a hush-money payment scheme intended to silence the adult film star.

"Having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don't, it almost feels like they're hiding me," Daniels told TalkTV's Morgan in an interview that aired Thursday. "And people automatically assume -- I would -- that, 'Oh, she must not be a good witness, she's not credible.'"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.