Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, in October of 2018.

 Rabrizio Bensch/Reuters/File

Three thousand miles away from his New York legal drama, Donald Trump secured a substantial victory in another court.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the former president in his effort to recoup additional legal fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had filed and lost a defamation suit against him.

