Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in legal fees to firm that represented him in subpoena fight

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon arrives at New York State Supreme Court for a hearing in New York City on January 12.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

(CNN) — A New York judge has ordered Steve Bannon to pay his former attorneys nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees for work on various legal matters, including his fight against a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

The law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP sued Bannon in February alleging he failed to pay his legal bills for work the lawyers did for him on the congressional investigation as well as criminal investigations into his efforts to crowdfund a wall along the southern US border.

