A New York judge has given Steve Bannon until the end of February to find new lawyers to advise him in a criminal fraud case after the former Donald Trump aide's attorney said there were "irreconcilable differences" and communications have broken down.

Bannon attorney David Schoen said in court Thursday that he no longer communicates directly with Bannon and that all conversations about the case go through a third party. He said they differ about how to approach the case and defense theories, among other matters. Schoen and another attorney pleaded repeatedly to be removed immediately from the case.

