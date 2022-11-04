Steve Bannon, ex-adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, filed a notice of appeal in federal court Friday to challenge his conviction and sentence for criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon's sentence of four months in prison -- for failing to turn over documents or show up to testify before the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021 -- will be on hold as he challenges the law around his prosecution, as the judge previously said would happen once appealed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.