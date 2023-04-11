Donald Trump's close presidential aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller returned to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington on Tuesday after the courts ordered that he and other top advisers must share their recollections of direct conversations with the then-president related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Miller is likely to be asked in the grand jury about his phone call with Trump minutes before the Ellipse rally that day, and other conversations they had about the election. The grand jury is hearing evidence as part of a special counsel's criminal investigation.
Miller previously appeared before the grand jury in November. At that time, CNN reported that he declined to answer some questions because of Trump's wish to assert executive privilege and protect the secrecy of some of their conversations during his presidency.
In his separate interview with House January 6 investigators, Miller declined to share details about conversations with Trump related to the then-president's unwillingness to concede the election if he lost and the discussions they had about speeches Miller prepared after the election, according to a publicly available transcript.
The House investigation found that after the call between Miller and Trump the morning of January 6, Miller added in "POTUS edits" to Trump's Ellipse speech that included a mention of then-Vice President Mike Pence having the ability to overturn the election result -- a power Pence himself believed he didn't have.
"We will see whether Mike Pence enters history as a truly great and courageous leader. All he has to do is refer the illegally-submitted electoral votes back to the states," the draft read. Another White House adviser then asked Miller to remove the Pence reference from the speech's text.
Criminal investigators from the special counsel's office have been pursuing questions about Trump's pressure campaign on Pence, and they're securing testimony about it from a number of witnesses in recent weeks. Pence himself could testify as soon as this week.
The grand jury proceedings are secret, and the special counsel's office hasn't filed any charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.