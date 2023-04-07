The State Department's review of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has far more findings in it than the document about the withdrawal that the White House released Thursday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the report.

While the White House's document focused on President Joe Biden having been "severely constrained" by the conditions created by former President Donald Trump, the State Department report has more than two dozen recommendations -- some specifically related to how the department could have better prepared, including during the Biden administration, the source said.

