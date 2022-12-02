The Biden administration is adding the Wagner Group, an infamous private Russian military firm, to the list of Entities of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act "based on its actions in the Central African Republic," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

In addition, Cuba and Nicaragua were added to the 2022 list of Countries of Particular Concern, meaning they have "engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom." China, Russia, Iran, Myanmar, Eritrea, North Korea and Pakistan remain on the list.

