With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities.

The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large Spanish-speaking community, foreign-born population, and significant political influence. A longtime battleground that's been moving toward Republicans -- former President Donald Trump carried it in 2020 -- the state is home to a gubernatorial and Senate contest this year.

