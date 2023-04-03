Special counsel prosecutors have secured evidence including daily notes, texts, emails and photographs and are focused on cataloguing how Donald Trump handled classified records around the Mar-a-Lago resort and those who may have witnessed the former president with them, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

The new details come amid signs the Justice Department is taking steps typical of near the end of an investigation.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

