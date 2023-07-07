(CNN) — The office of special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading several high-profile investigations into former President Donald Trump, has spent more than $5 million since his appointment in November, according to the first public accounting of his expenses.

Smith is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prosecuting former Trump for allegedly retaining classified information after he left the White House.

