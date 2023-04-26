Special Counsel Jack Smith has expressed interest in audio tapes recorded by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg while she worked at the right-wing network, her lawyer said.

Grossberg attorney Gerry Filippatos told CNN on Wednesday that he has given a spreadsheet to the special counsel's team, detailing the nearly 90 audiotapes in Grossberg's possession. Talks are underway for a subpoena, so Grossberg can turn over the material to Smith's team of federal prosecutors, who are investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

