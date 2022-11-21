Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury.

The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is now involved in the Mar-a-Lago case, and shared documents showing he's received Attorney General Merrick Garland's direction and taken his oath of office.

