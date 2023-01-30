A group of Southern Democrats is urging President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to host its presidential nominating convention in Atlanta, arguing in a letter sent Monday that Biden owes his 2020 victory and a Democratic majority in the Senate to Georgia.

Atlanta is one of the top three cities being considered to host the convention, along with Chicago and New York City, according to a source familiar. The timing of the letter, which was sent to Biden and DNC chair Jaime Harrison, was strategic. It was sent days ahead of the DNC's winter meeting so it would be front of mind for members and discussed at the Philadelphia gathering later this week, the source said.

