The Supreme Court of South Carolina has ordered former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

"We have reviewed the arguments raised by Appellant and find them to be manifestly without merit," the South Carolina Supreme Court justices wrote in their opinion.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

