wire South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott files to run for president By Kyle Blaine, CNN May 19, 2023 28 min ago (CNN) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed to run for president in 2024, according to the Federal Election Commission's website.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
