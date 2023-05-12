South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has called the state legislature back for a special session Tuesday to continue to work on a bill that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks and other legislation.

"I have called the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to take up enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, pass bond reform, protect life, and pass a budget," McMaster said in a tweet on Friday. "The General Assembly has made progress this year, but there is still work to be done."

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.