Starting next month, some Medicare beneficiaries will pay less out of pocket for 27 prescription drugs whose prices rose faster than inflation late last year, the Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden once again highlights his efforts to lower Americans' everyday costs amid higher-than-desired inflation.

