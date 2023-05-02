Some Republican lawmakers said Tuesday that they want to see more transparency around the Supreme Court, though they railed against the Democratic push for Congress to impose a code of conduct on the justices who exempt themselves from many of the ethics rules that lower courts follow.

The debate -- coming after several weeks of reports of alleged ethical lapses by the justices that have dominated headlines -- was the subject of a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where a law professor, legal advocates and two former judges, including former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, testified on whether Supreme Court ethics reform was warranted.

