Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections.

With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at the former president for the party's subpar results -- with some openly pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a better candidate for the party.

