Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to address the pending shortfall, according to an annual report released Friday by the Social Security trustees.

That's because the combined Social Security trust funds -- which help support payouts for the elderly, survivors and disabled -- are projected to run dry that year. At that time, the funds' reserves will be depleted, and the program's continuing income will only cover 80% of benefits owed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.