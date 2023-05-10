Inflation has eaten away more than one-third of Social Security benefits' buying power since 2000, a new analysis found.

Those who retired before 2000 have seen the purchasing power of their benefits drop by 36%, according to The Senior Citizens League. These folks would need a nearly $517 boost in their monthly benefits just to maintain the same level of buying power as in 2000.

