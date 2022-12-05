Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young rode his scooter alongside Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Martin Luther King III and a fervent crowd of marchers on a recent Sunday through a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. The group stopped at an early polling location to vote, forming a line with some waiting as long as one hour to cast their ballots.

At the age of 90, Young says he is selective about public appearances but felt the "Souls to the Polls" event was one where he could motivate Black voters in Tuesday's hotly contested US Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker -- a historic matchup between two Black men.

CNN's Eva McKend and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

