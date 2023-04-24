Elizabeth Whelan -- the sister of Paul Whelan, an American who has been detained in Russia for more than four years -- will attend a UN Security Council meeting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to chair on Monday, according to two US officials.

She hopes to spotlight the human cost of Russia's wrongful detention of US citizens, one of the many ways that Russia violates international norms, the officials said.

Jennifer Hansler contributed to this story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.