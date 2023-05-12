There is a "significant risk" that the federal government will no longer be able to pay all its obligations in the first two weeks of June if the debt limit remains unchanged, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.

The forecast reinforces both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's estimate and the agency's earlier warning that House Republicans and President Joe Biden may only have a few weeks to address the debt ceiling or unleash global economic and financial upheaval. Talks are underway between White House and congressional staffers.

