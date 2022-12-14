Survivors of the Club Q mass shooting directly tied Republicans' rhetoric to the massacre at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub and detailed their experiences on the night of the shooting, in prepared testimony read before the House Oversight and Reform committee Wednesday.

"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers: shame on you," said Michael Anderson, who survived the shooting. "As leaders of our country, it is your obligation to represent all of us, not just the ones you happen to agree with. Hate speech turns into hate action, and actions based on hate almost took my life from me, at 25 years old."

