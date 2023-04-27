The US military saw a 1% increase in sexual assaults last year, according to the Pentagon's latest annual report.

There were 7,378 reports of sexual assault against service members in 2022, according to the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, released on Thursday. That is up from 7,260 reports of assault in 2021.

