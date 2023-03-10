Incidents of sexual assault at US military service academies were at the highest rate on record in the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a new report released on Friday.

There was an 18% increase in reported sexual assaults across the three academies in 2021-2022 compared to the the 2017-2018 academic year, according to the Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies. There were also 13% more women and 4% more men at the academies who were sexually harassed during the year than in 2017-2018.

