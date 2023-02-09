Senators introduce bill on US approach to ISIS detainee and displacement camps in Syria

A woman walks carrying a child at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh governorate on August 18, 2021.

 Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of US senators put forward a bill to give a senior official the ability to coordinate the US government's approach to ISIS detainee and displacement camps in Syria, where tens of thousands of refugees as well as those accused of being tied to the terrorist group are housed.

The reintroduction of the "Syria Detainee and Displaced Persons Act" comes days after a devastating earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria, with the death toll topping 20,000 people as of Thursday.

