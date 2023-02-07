As the Colorado River sinks further into crisis and tensions rise between Western states over how to divvy up painful water cuts, a bipartisan group of senators are formalizing a new caucus to examine how Washington could help.

What began as an informal group convened by Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado has grown to a council of senators that represent seven Colorado River basin states -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, California and Nevada, according to Hickenlooper's office. Details of the group were shared first with CNN.

