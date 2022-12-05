Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy

Sen. Thom Tillis (left) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are pictured here in a split image.

 AP

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN.

Democrats have been betting on the lame-duck session -- the period after the midterms and before the new Congress begins -- to try to pass legislation addressing recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before they lose their majority in the House.

