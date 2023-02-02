Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO

F-16 Fighting Falcons from Eglin Air Force Base fly over a high school football game in Niceville, Florida, in September of 2021.

 Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire/40th Flight Test Squadron/DVIDS

A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The letter comes at a time when Sweden and Finland are waiting for Turkey to approve their admission to NATO, of which Turkey is a member. Congressional sources previously told CNN that the Biden administration was preparing to ask lawmakers to approve the sale of F-16s to Turkey, which would be among the largest arms sales in years.

