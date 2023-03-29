Senate votes to end Covid-19 emergency, 3 years after initial declaration

A man is tested for Covid-19 at a free testing site in January of 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would end the national Covid-19 emergency declared by then-President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020.

The final vote was overwhelmingly bipartisan, 68-23. The joint resolution, which cleared the House earlier this year, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

