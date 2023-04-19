The Senate on Wednesday rejected a GOP-led effort to overturn a recently adopted Veterans Affairs rule that allows the department to provide abortions if the health or life of the veteran is in danger, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

The resolution authored by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville failed 48-51. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine crossed party lines, joining Democrats in defending the administration's rule. One Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted with most of the Republicans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.