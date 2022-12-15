The Senate is on track to vote Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight.

The stopgap measure will extend funding for another week -- until Friday, December 23 -- to give congressional negotiators time to finalize a broader, full-year government funding deal with new topline spending levels.

