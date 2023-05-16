(CNN) — The Senate will vote Wednesday on a GOP-led resolution to block a DC policing bill aimed at accountability and reform – a resolution the White House has threatened to veto.

The Republican-controlled House passed the resolution in April, but it is not expected to become law. Even so, it will serve as an opportunity for Republicans to put vulnerable Democrats on the spot on a contentious political issue. The resolution would only require a simple majority vote to pass in the Senate.

