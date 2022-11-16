The Senate will take the first key vote on Wednesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage as the chamber returns this week for the first time since the midterm elections.

The legislation, called the Respect for Marriage Act, needs 60 votes to open debate and advance the bill on Wednesday, and the bipartisan group working on the legislation says it has the 10 GOP votes for it to succeed.

CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.